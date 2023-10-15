The association’s junior doctor network says failure to address the issue may have a significant impact on patient care.

PETALING JAYA: About 30% to 40% of doctors nationwide have experienced some form of bullying or harassment in the workplace, according to a new survey conducted by the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA).

It said the issue, if left unaddressed, would have a significant impact on patient care, especially in the public health sector.

Two hundred and fifty-three of the 728 doctors who took part in the survey from Sept 15 to Oct 1 claimed they had been bullied at work, with medical officers being the most affected, compared to specialists and house officers.

“The survey also found that victims are more likely not to file a complaint out of fear, or they are not aware of how to file a complaint. Even so, no action was taken when they did,” MMA junior doctor network (JDN) spokesman Loke Xi Mun said today.

Additionally, it revealed that 90% of doctors work overtime every day with no extra pay.

Loke said 59% of junior doctors with less than two years’ experience reported that they worked more than their scheduled hours every day.

She also said the number drops with experience, but 51% of doctors with 10 years’ experience still reported that they had to work overtime at least three times a week.

She said the findings would be presented to the health ministry and local health departments.

MMA president Dr Azizan Abdul Aziz said the numbers presented in the survey were worrying.

“The physical and emotional toll can lead to decreased job satisfaction, poor decision making, and a decrease in the quality care provided,” she said.

Azizan also said doctors who feel burnout are more likely to make medical errors, leading them to quit and subsequently exacerbating the existing shortage of healthcare professionals.

“When we talk about the mental health of doctors, we are not only addressing a matter of individual concern but also one that directly impacts the health and well-being of our entire society,” she said.

She urged the government to enact comprehensive reforms to the healthcare system, starting by giving doctors reasonable work hours and creating an atmosphere where they feel valued and respected.

Ongoing training in coping strategies and stress management should be made readily available to doctors as well, she said.

“It is also essential to create a system that allows doctors to focus on patient care rather than paperwork, thereby reducing the risk of burnout and frustration,” she added.