KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today called for a ceasefire in Gaza, following a phone conversation with Hamas’ political bureau head Ismail Haniyeh yesterday.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said he expressed “Malaysia’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people”.

“Given the dire situation in Gaza, I strongly advocate for the immediate cessation of bombardment and the establishment of a humanitarian corridor in Rafah,” he said.

He also called for Israel to abandon its “adherence to the politics of dispossession” and pursue a peaceful resolution.

“It is crucial and paramount to prioritise the well-being and safety of all individuals affected by this crisis,” he said, adding that Malaysia was committed to delivering humanitarian aid in the form of food and medicine to Gaza.

Anwar had recently posted a message on social media platform X, where he condemned the international community for what he described as one-sided actions regarding the oppression of the Palestinian people.

He condemned the relentless confiscation of land and property belonging to the Palestinian people by Israel, and the sacrifice of “hundreds of innocent lives”.

Prior to his statement, the foreign ministry had also issued a statement urging the United Nations security council to call for a ceasefire.

The foreign ministry said the root cause of the conflict must be acknowledged, as the Palestinians had been subjected to “a prolonged illegal occupation, blockade and sufferings, the desecration of Al-Aqsa, as well as the politics of dispossession at the hands of Israel as the occupier”.

It questioned the international community’s willingness to act against Israel, and called for a more consistent stance in addressing what it described as an Israeli “apartheid administration”.