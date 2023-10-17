Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says he was told of the company’s plans by BlackBerry Cybersecurity president and chief executive John Gianmatteo.

KUALA LUMPUR: The BlackBerry company of Canada, the former mobile phone company now focused on cyber security, is to open a cybersecurity centre in Malaysia, prime minister Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He said he was informed about this by BlackBerry Cybersecurity chief executive John Gianmatteo this afternoon he called on Anwar with the Canadian High Commissioner to Malaysia Wayne Robson.

Anwar said he told them of “Malaysia’s stance to continue to open up opportunities and facilitate quality investments that foreign parties want to bring in” and hoped the government’s efforts to structure the economy would attract the interest of more foreign investors.