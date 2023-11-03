The meal will be buffet style and it could include mutton, chicken, and perhaps, Rendang Tok, says a state official.

IPOH: The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah will treat 7,100 people serving time in prisons, correctional centres and moral rehabilitation centres in Perak to a special lunch in conjunction with his 67th birthday celebration today.

Orang Kaya Bendahara Seri Maharaja Zahidi Zainuddin, at a press conference, said that the lunch treat was personally sponsored by Sultan Nazrin due to his deep concern and kindness towards the welfare of the prisoners and detainees.

He said the lunch treat will be provided at Tapah Prison, Taiping Prison, Kamunting Correctional Centre and Batu Gajah Moral Rehabilitation Centre and will be managed by the Perak prisons department.

He added that he will represent Sultan Nazrin in Taiping Prison while the Orang Kaya Menteri Paduka Tuan (Orang Besar Jajahan Larut, Matang dan Selama) will represent the ruler at the Kamunting Correctional Centre.

“Orang Kaya-Kaya Panglima Kinta Seri Amar Bangsa Diraja (Orang Besar Jajahan Kinta) will represent the sultan at the Batu Gajah Moral Rehabilitation Centre and Toh Paduka Indera (Orang Besar Jajahan Batang Padang) will represent the ruler at Tapah Prison.

He said the lunch would be served buffet style and it would be a feast compared with their usual meals.

“It depends on the prisons department, there could be mutton, chicken, fruits, and perhaps, Rendang Tok could be one of the dishes,” he said.