The prime minister says the ummah expects ‘tangible and concrete’ results from Islamic summit.

RIYADH: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim wants the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries to “consistently and assertively” call for an immediate ceasefire and expedite humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

Anwar said the ummah expects tangible results and concrete action from the one-day Islamic summit of the OIC here yesterday.

“I call upon each of us (OIC members) to strategically employ our diplomatic channels and networks in every dialogue and on every stage, be it bilateral or multilateral, regional or international.

“Let us consistently and assertively call in a concerted diplomatic campaign to institute an immediate ceasefire and expedite humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza,” he told the summit.

The meeting, held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre here, was hosted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also the prime minister of Saudi Arabia.

Anwar called for an immediate end to all Israeli settlement activity and settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

He also called for an investigation and prosecution for all breaches of international law, including war crimes, through international institutions.

Anwar said Malaysia supports the Arab peace initiative and negotiations with reputable mediators to advance the two-state solution with a recognition of the independent state of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, and with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also wants OIC member countries to combat the global rise of Islamophobia while safeguarding the right to peaceful expressions of support for the Palestinian cause.

For over a month, he said, the besieged people of Gaza have been subjected to the barbaric cruelties and genocide by Israeli forces, indiscriminately targeting men, women and children.

“Gaza has become a graveyard of martyr innocents, mostly children of Palestine. Neither homes, hospitals, nor religious sanctuaries, Muslim or Christian, are safe from Israel’s indiscriminate attacks,” he said.