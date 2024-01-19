Padu was launched on Jan 2 with the aim of ensuring the efficient delivery of targeted subsidies.

PUTRAJAYA: The mechanism for the distribution of targeted subsidies can be implemented as early as the second quarter of this year, says economy minister Rafizi Ramli.

At a press conference here, Rafizi said his team is using the first quarter of the year to process data obtained from the government’s newly launched central database hub, or Padu – which was launched on Jan 2 with the aim of ensuring the efficient delivery of targeted subsidies.

Rafizi said a Cabinet memorandum on the mechanism for targeted subsidies will be presented at next Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

“If a decision on the mechanism is made next week…. we can already implement it (targeted subsidies) in the second quarter,” he said during a media briefing at the statistics department.

Rafizi previously explained that the government set March 31 as the registration deadline so targeted subsidies can be rolled out as soon as possible.

