Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani says Najib’s supporters will be satisfied only when he is released.

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will continue to face pressure from within his own party until former prime minister Najib Razak is released from jail, according to a political analyst.

Independent analyst Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani said halving Najib’s jail sentence may work in appeasing the ex-Pekan MP’s supporters, but not entirely.

“Najib’s supporters will only be satisfied when the former prime minister is released. Until then, the pressure will still be on Zahid,” he told FMT.

Asrul said Zahid has his work cut out when it comes to uniting the party and getting everyone behind its partnership with Pakatan Harapan in the unity government.

“There is still scepticism about the relationship between Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Zahid among disgruntled Umno party members.”

Another analyst, Adib Zalkapli, said Najib’s supporters may be somewhat appeased with today’s decision by the Federal Territories Pardons Board, although a lot could change between now and his eventual release.

He added that it was “almost status quo” in the political realm since Najib did not get a pardon.

Shorter shelf life for Zahid

Council of Professors fellow Jeniri Amir said Zahid’s days as Umno president have effectively been shortened with Najib set to be out of prison earlier than expected.

Jeniri said Najib enjoyed widespread popularity among Malay folk despite being entangled in the 1MDB scandal, while certain parties within Umno have been pushing for change in its leadership.

Najib’s popularity

“Najib is very popular. You should see the crowd when he is out there canvassing for votes, he attracts a lot of Malay voters. The latest development is a good thing for Umno’s Malay support.”

Akademi Nusantara’s Azmi Hassan also said Najib’s earlier release would be a boost for Umno, adding that the sooner he gets back in the party fold and leadership the better for the party, the dominant member of Barisan Nasional.

He said Najib’s presence in the party again would enable Umno to regain the Malay voters who have shifted from the party.