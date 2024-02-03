The youth party’s acting president, Amira Aisya Abd Aziz, says the government must respect the voice of Malaysians.

KUALA LUMPUR: Unity government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil should not tell the public not to comment on former prime minister Najib Razak’s commuted sentence as it is their right to express their disappointment, says Muda.

The youth party’s acting president, Amira Aisya Abd Aziz, said she was disappointed with Fahmi’s statement since he comes from PKR, a party known for championing freedom of speech.

“If the people are disappointed with what’s happening, they have the right to question the government,” she said. “And when they are questioning any issue, it doesn’t matter who they are, please do not ask them to silence themselves. You have to respect the voice of the rakyat.

“That’s what the communications minister and the unity government’s

spokesman should do,” Amira said at a press conference here today.

Earlier today, Fahmi urged all parties to respect the decision of the Federal Territories Pardons Board and refrain from commenting on the commutation of Najib’s jail sentence and fine in his SRC International case.

Fahmi had warned that the police and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission could act on those who overreact to the matter on social media.

Amira also hit back at federal territories minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa for labelling the party as immature when brushing off Muda’s calls for her resignation.

Amira said members of the Pardons Board, particularly Zaliha and Attorney-General (AG) Ahmad Terrirudin Salleh, should explain the grounds for reducing Najib’s jail term and fine, adding that this was their moral obligation.

“Muda has not forgotten what Najib did in the past,” she added.

Both the AG and Zaliha sit on the Pardons Board, which is chaired by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.