Projek Sama says this will advance political engagement so that legislators bicker less and focus on policy-making.

PETALING JAYA: A reform group has urged the government to recognise the opposition’s “shadow cabinet” and pay these members at least RM5,000 a month.

Projek Sama said it was making this call in advocating constructive political engagement so that legislators bicker less and focus on policy-making in the Dewan Rakyat.

“Projek Sama reiterates its call to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to recognise a shadow cabinet, as already practised in mature democracies like the UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand,” it said in a statement.

“This would be in line with the Madani ideals in the sense of encouraging respect and trust and demonstrating innovation.”

The group said these shadow ministers should take their oath before the King as “His Majesty’s loyal opposition”, and be paid an allowance of RM5,000 each month, but with no pension benefits or payments to the Employees Provident Fund.

Projek Sama said the proposed sum was only one-third of the stipend ministers receive in Australia.

Two days ago, Perikatan Nasional unveiled the names of MPs who would keep tabs on the respective ministerial portfolios, but stopped short of calling it a shadow cabinet. It also declined to name its most senior positions.