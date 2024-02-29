The MACC chief says investigations into former finance minister Daim Zainudin and efforts to locate former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s son-in-law Adlan Berhan are continuing.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki says there will be no further investigation into cases involving former Sarawak governor Abdul Taib Mahmud.

“The matter has been resolved and there will be no more investigations related to Taib,” he briefly told reporters after an event here today.

Last week, Switzerland-based NGO Bruno Manser Fund called for an immediate freeze of Taib’s assets.

The NGO’s executive director, Lukas Straumann, also urged the government and judiciary to reopen investigations into the origin of Taib’s and his closest family members’ “enormous wealth”.

This came after Taib, 87, died at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur at 4.40am on Feb 21.

On a separate matter, Azam said investigations concerning former finance minister Daim Zainudin are still under way.

“We still need to record statements from a few more people, including those residing abroad,” he said.

Daim is currently facing charges for failure to declare ownership of 38 companies, 19 plots of land in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Kedah and Kuala Lumpur, as well as six properties, seven vehicles and two bank accounts.

His wife, Naimah Khalid, was charged with failing to comply with a MACC asset declaration notice on Jan 23.

As for investigations into former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s son-in-law Adlan Berhan, Azam said the MACC has yet to ascertain his whereabouts.

“At the same time, we are actively coordinating with international authorities to locate him,” he said.

Last year, an MACC source said the agency had been investigating the award of a lucrative contract to Adlan, centred around possible abuse of power in connection with the National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe).

Adlan was named in media reports in 2020 as a possible key player in the contract for the NIISe.

MACC was also tracking down Mansoor Saat, a lawyer, to facilitate the investigation.