Wan Muhammad Haikal Wan Hussin, 21, of Terengganu was preparing for the Sukma Games to be held in August.

PETALING JAYA: A silat exponent died after collapsing during a competition to prepare for Sukma 2024 scheduled to be held in Sarawak in August.

Wan Muhammad Haikal Wan Hussin, 21, of Terengganu collapsed in the middle of a contest held at the Coral Height Park community hall in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, yesterday, Harian Metro reported.

He was said to have passed out after being kicked by an opponent and remained unconscious before members of the civil defence force (APM) arrived 20 minutes later.

“We initiated life-saving efforts with CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) before giving him one jolt with the defibrillator and kept him stable until he reached Tuanku Jaafar Hospital,” an APM spokesman told the daily.

“We continued with the CPR throughout the journey to the hospital.”

Wan Muhammad was confirmed dead at 1.20am today. His family was at his side when he passed away, according to his eldest sister, Wan Nor Haslinda.