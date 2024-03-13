Applications are now open for temporary operator licences for express bus services in conjunction with Hari Raya. (Bernama pic)

PUTRAJAYA: Express bus fares in the economy category will increase by 10% between April 4 and 17 during the Aidilfitri celebration, says the Land Public Transport Agency (Apad).

In a statement, Apad said the Cabinet approved a festive season surcharge of RM0.009 per km, which increases fares in the category to RM0.102 per km compared to RM0.093 per km currently.

Apad also announced that applications have opened for temporary operator licences for express bus services in conjunction with Hari Raya, which is slated for April 10 and 11.

Eligible operators may apply from March 11 to April 2, with all approved licenses only valid from April 4 to 17.

“This is to ensure a sufficient number of express buses to accommodate the increase in passengers returning to their hometowns in conjunction with the festive season.

“Applications are limited to economic services only,” it said, adding that express buses and stage buses that exceeded the age limit but have been approved under the Puspakom VR1 Special Report (Code 9009) can also apply.

Applications can be submitted at all regional Apad offices and road transport department (JPJ) counters.