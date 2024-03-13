Formula E is understood to have extended an invitation for Kuala Lumpur to be the host city of its final race annually until 2030. (Formula E pic)

PETALING JAYA: The local partner for Formula E has confirmed it is waiting for a response from the Prime Minister’s Office to discuss hosting the event, amid concerns that Thailand may snatch the prestigious racing event away.

Wan Agyl Wan Hassan.

In a statement to FMT, Sports Tech Holding CEO Wan Agyl Wan Hassan said plans to host next year’s Formula E-Prix Grand Finale in Kuala Lumpur were “indeed at an advanced stage”, after conditional rights were secured from Formula E earlier this year.

Formula E, officially known as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, is an open-wheel single-seater motorsport competition for electric cars.

“In our commitment to ensuring the success of this initiative, we have recently facilitated the process of reaching out to the Prime Minister’s Office, forwarding a formal letter from Formula E, with the aim of arranging a meeting to discuss the race opportunity in detail.

“We are currently awaiting a response and are hopeful for a positive outcome,” he said.

Wan Agyl said they also reached out to the tourism, arts and culture ministry to position the event as a tourism booster initiative and had engaged the investment, trade and industry ministry to help the government accelerate the electric vehicle adoption agenda.

“We are working closely with the government to make this happen and the engagements are still at an early stage.”

Earlier today, FMT reported that Malaysia might lose the race to host the event’s finale next year to Thailand.

Formula E is understood to have extended an invitation for Kuala Lumpur to be the host city of its final race annually until 2030, but the government has yet to respond to the offer.

“Despite Malaysia getting the first bite, Thailand looks likely to capture the hosting rights,” the source said, adding that Formula E would need to make a decision soon on which city would be hosting the last race on its calendar.

Hannah Yeoh.

Following the report, youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh said she had contacted the Malaysian Motor Sports Association which would be issuing a statement to “correct the facts” in the report.

In response, Wan Agyl said: “I appreciate her concerns and understand the importance of clear, factual communication about such significant events.

“As the promoter of this event, Sports Tech Holding is fully committed to ensuring its success, operating with transparency and in close collaboration with all stakeholders, including local and national government bodies.”

He said the discussions with Formula E had been “fruitful” and were “focussed on the logistics, sustainability aspects, and the vast potential benefits of hosting such an event in Kuala Lumpur”.

“These benefits include showcasing Malaysia’s commitment to sustainable urban mobility, enhancing our city’s global image, and stimulating economic growth through increased tourism and international exposure.”

Wan Agyl said he looked forward to discussing the matter further with Yeoh, her ministry as well as all relevant parties “to align our efforts and maximise the benefits for Malaysia”.