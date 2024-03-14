Education minister Fadhlina Sidek has announced that school canteens will continue to operate as usual during the fasting month. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: A Gerakan leader has criticised “certain parties” for sensationalising an education ministry directive for school canteens to stay open during the fasting month.

Gerakan human rights bureau chief Chai Ko Thing said it was unwise for politicians to play up petty matters and put a racial spin on them simply for political gain.

“I think this matter is very clear, it’s about mutual respect. It’s shallow-minded for us to ask non-Muslim (students) not to eat in (school) canteens.

“Malaysia needs to move forward and political leaders must not have narrow-minded views that do not respect the unity we have built up over the years,” he said in a statement.

On Monday, education minister Fadhlina Sidek announced that school canteens would continue to operate as usual during the fasting month, citing this as part of the schools’ SOPs.

PAS ulama wing chief Ahmad Yahaya however criticised the directive, calling it “excessive” and insulting in the holy month of Ramadan.

He also suggested that the education ministry focus on educating Muslim students on the significance of fasting and for non-Muslim students to respect the practice.

Ahmad drew brickbats from DAP’s Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan, who reminded the PAS man about non-Muslim students being forced to eat in school bathrooms and other inappropriate places during the fasting month in the past.

Chai urged both government parties and Perikatan Nasional components to focus on fostering unity rather than making political statements that would incite hatred among Malaysians.

Gerakan and PAS are both PN component parties.

“Gerakan’s call on political parties is to prioritise (the nation’s) economic interests and national harmony.

“It would be good for the people and nation if political leaders channel all their wisdom into driving uniformity and national development.

“After almost seven decades of the country’s independence, we will lag far behind if we still want to play up racial issues.”