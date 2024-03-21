Aman Palestin has filed an application to reverse MACC’s decision to freeze 11 of its bank accounts. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today denied Aman Palestin’s bid to commence a legal challenge against the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) decision to freeze its 11 bank accounts pending investigation.

Justice Amarjeet Singh said the subject matter – a money laundering probe – was not amenable to judicial review.

“The power to issue freezing orders is part and parcel of the criminal investigation process,” he said.

No order was made as to costs. Lawyer Rafique Rashid Ali appeared for Aman Palestin while senior federal counsel Ahmad Hanir Hambaly and Irmawatie Daud appeared for MACC.

Aman Palestin had sought to quash MACC’s decision to freeze its accounts on grounds of illegality.

The NGO claimed that the officers who signed the freezing order were not authorised to do so.

Aman Palestin also claimed that the freezing order was issued in bad faith and was an attempt to stop monetary aid from reaching Gaza.

“Because of the freezing order, Aman Palestin cannot pay for its daily operating expenses,” the NGO had said.

MACC froze the funds of Aman Palestin and several other companies last year in its investigation into an alleged misappropriation of RM70 million by the NGO.

MACC said its investigation was being conducted under the MACC Act 2009, the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, and the Penal Code.

Perlis mufti Asri Zainul Abidin previously asked the state Islamic religious department to bar Aman Palestin from collecting donations, expressing concern over the distribution of its funds.

Last month, two Aman Palestin executives, Abdullah Zaik Abdul Rahman and Awang Suffian Awang Piut, along with a company director pleaded not guilty in the Shah Alam sessions court to money laundering, criminal breach of trust and cheating charges.

