Gua Musang MP Azizi Abu Naim has denied trying to persuade Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan to support the unity government. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: A Bersatu MP has categorically denied attempting to influence party colleague Wan Saiful Wan Jan into supporting the unity government, describing the Tasek Gelugor MP’s comments in the Dewan Rakyat as “exceedingly slanderous”.

Gua Musang MP Azizi Abu Naim said it was Wan Saiful who approached him to ask about how he had benefitted from pledging his support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and not the other way around.

“I never asked to meet him (Wan Saiful) to secure his support for the prime minister. I merely bumped into him at a cafe in a hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

“He then asked me about the privileges I had obtained since giving the prime minister my support. I replied that I had only received the same allocations as government MPs (for my constituency),” he told FMT.

FMT has also reached out to the other MP named by Wan Saiful for comment.

Earlier, Wan Saiful told the Dewan Rakyat that two of the six Bersatu MPs who had declared their support for Anwar had tried to influence him into doing the same.

He said the offer – made by one of the MPs and two others on Jan 17 – included a parliamentary allocation of RM2 million, payment towards his wife’s medical expenses, an unspecified token sum to cover legal fees incurred in his ongoing court case and the possibility of dropping the charges brought against him.

Wan Saiful claimed that another MP had allegedly facilitated the introduction of an individual on Feb 26 in connection with a proposed declaration of support for the government when debating the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s address.