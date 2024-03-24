Civil society groups and reform-minded politicians have pressed for the repeal of the Sedition Act. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA: The Cabinet has agreed to commence the process of amending the controversial Sedition Act, starting with engagements with the police, says home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

“I was just given the green light to start this process (of amending the Act) two weeks ago. The objective is not to tighten controls but to determine how we can invoke the act to manage the situation that has been referred to as the 3R (race, religion and royalty) phenomenon,” he said.

The minister was speaking on an episode of the Keluar Sekejap podcast in response to former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin’s query whether Putrajaya intended to review the Sedition Act.

In July last year, law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said said the Cabinet agreed to review the Sedition Act so that the law would only be used against those who insult royalty.

