Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said foreign investors are being attracted by Malaysia’s political stability and good economic policies. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the amount of foreign direct investments flowing into the country, especially to Perak, proved that investors were not dissuaded by Putrajaya’s stance on international issues.

“They are confident of Malaysia’s economy,” he said in a Facebook post.

While he did not elaborate on the government’s stance on humanitarian issues, Anwar had previously criticised Israel over its attacks on Palestine.

Anwar earned praise during his trip to Germany earlier this month, when he criticised Western countries for their failure to act against Israel’s atrocities in Gaza during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

Scholz, who had spoken before Anwar, had backed Israel.

In November, Anwar had said Malaysia’s stance on the war in Gaza would not affect the country’s relations with its US and European investors.

Meanwhile, Malay Mail reported Anwar as saying that despite Putrajaya’s stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict and China’s claim on the South China Sea, the country has entered agreements with the likes of Australia, China, India, Japan, Germany and the US.

“What was the reason for this? We have political stability and good economic policies under the administration which attract foreign countries to invest here,” he was quoted as saying.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Last month, it was reported that the country’s FDI increased to RM926 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the RM915 billion in the third quarter of the same year.