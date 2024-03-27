Bukit Aman CID director Shuhaily Zain said if the ‘Allah’ socks issue gets out of hand, it could lead to another Kampung Medan incident.

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman has issued a stern warning to all parties, including politicians, to stop stoking 3R issues related to race, religion, and royalty, particularly concerning the controversy surrounding the sale of socks bearing the word “Allah” by convenience store chain KK Mart.

Bukit Aman criminal investigation department director Shuhaily Zain said he agreed with former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin’s call for all parties to stand down on the matter as action is already underway.

“As tension rises over the 3R issue, firstly, we will thoroughly investigate reports related to racial issues, regardless of whether they are initiated by the government or other parties.

“We maintain consistency in investigating MPs from both the government and opposition sides. We investigate everything. I urge all parties to stand down,” he said.

Shuhaily added that if the matter got out of hand, it could lead to another Kampung Medan incident.

He was referring to a series of violent clashes in 2001 in Kampung Medan near Petaling Jaya involving conflict between the Malay and Indian communities which resulted in several deaths and numerous injuries.

