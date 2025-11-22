If Dhia Amanda could write to Malaysia …

Six-year-old Dhia Amanda can now look forward to the care she desperately needs thanks to the generosity of Malaysians.

PETALING JAYA : In less than 48 hours, Malaysians answered a desperate plea, opening their hearts to gravely ill six-year-old Dhia Amanda.

Over RM241,000 poured in, enough to secure the life-changing device that will finally calm the storms raging inside her tiny brain.

When added to the RM60,000 raised since September, the total now stands at more than RM301,197, a testament to the extraordinary compassion of a nation united for one little girl.

Amanda lives with GNAO1 neurodevelopmental disorder, an extremely rare genetic condition that causes severe dystonia – uncontrollable twisting, stiffening, and violent spasms triggered by electrical storms in the brain.

And now, if Amanda could write, this is what she might say …

Dear Malaysia,

I do not know how to say thank you properly. I do not even fully understand what is happening.

But I feel it in my body, in the way my chest is not always shaking. In the way mama and papa look at me with something lighter in their eyes.

You saw me. You saw my tiny fists clinging to mama’s shirt. You saw the storms inside me, and you reached out.

Praise the Lord for the kind donations from you to save me. You have given me something I cannot say in words, but I feel it.

I do not know who each of you are. I do not know your faces, your names, your languages, or your prayers.

But somehow, I know you love me. Somehow, I know that even strangers can be family.

When the doctors place the tiny device under my chest and connect it to my brain, it will carry a piece of your kindness inside me.

Every thump of my heart, every quiet breath without pain – that will be because of you.

I cannot write more. I do not have the words. But mama says I must try: Thank you. Thank you for seeing me. Thank you for being my family.

I will try to rest. And when the world inside me is quiet, even just for a moment, that moment will be because of you.

With love,

Amanda

Amanda’s miracle is happening – thanks to you!

The generosity of Malaysians has pushed Amanda closer to the care she desperately needs.

Combined with earlier support, your compassion has brought her the full amount required for her life-changing treatment.

Her family, Suriana Welfare Society, and all of us touched by her story say a heartfelt thank you. Your kindness has turned strangers into family.

Editor’s note: The fundraising campaign for Dhia Amanda has stopped with the target achieved, thank you generous Malaysians.