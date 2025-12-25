This is what Christmas looks like in Malaysia

James Nayagam and Tony Lian move through the world very differently.

One works inside welfare systems, reading reports thick with despair, deciding which impossible cases cannot be allowed to fail.

The other walks city streets with food packs, knocking on doors and calling people by name when most of society has learned not to look.

They are compelling precisely because their work is not seasonal. They live a set of values all year, which December merely illuminates.

When Christmas arrives and attention turns to values, this is what it actually asks of us.

They are not loud men. They do not issue manifestos. They do not argue about what compassion should look like.

They practise it.

In a season often crowded with noise — opinions, disputes, declarations — these two men offer something quieter, and far more persuasive.

They are a living answer to what Christmas can mean in a country as complex and plural as Malaysia.

Every December, the same questions return: what should be said, what should not be said, which greetings are acceptable, which lines should not be crossed.

These debates matter to many Malaysians. They are not frivolous. Belief is personal, and language carries weight.

But there is another way to understand this season, one that does not depend on words at all.

It depends on reflex. When faced with suffering, do you step forward — or away?

When “later” feels morally impossible

James has learned that delay can be its own form of cruelty.

In his line of work, waiting often comes disguised as prudence: wait for funding, wait for approvals, wait for certainty.

But some cases do not have the luxury of time.

When his team at Suriana Welfare Society encountered a six-year-old child whose neurological condition had turned her body into a battleground, the decision was not framed as a calculation.

It was defined as a responsibility: register the surgery first for Dhia Amanda; solve the money later.

It was not bravado. It was resolve.

There was no guarantee the funds would arrive in time. No assurance that strangers would care.

Yet they did — more than RM300,000, given by people who had never met the child.

Postponing action had felt worse than risking failure.

That instinct — to move first, to absorb uncertainty so that someone else does not have to absorb pain — is not written into policy manuals. It comes from somewhere deeper.

A refusal to look away

Tony’s kindness through his soup kitchen, Food4U, runs on routine.

Every week, food is prepared, parcels are packed, routes are planned and streets are walked.

There is nothing dramatic about it. Hunger rarely announces itself. Poverty does not trend.

What Tony understands is that dignity erodes quietly. It disappears when people are ignored, spoken over, or treated as obstacles rather than neighbours.

When he saw a man publicly humiliated for sleeping where he should not have been, Tony did not issue demands or condemnations. He went looking.

He found the man exhausted, stripped of pride, repeating the simplest truths: I am hungry. I am tired. I have no home.

Tony offered what should never be radical — shelter, clean clothes, a meal, a bed.

Sometimes, restoring dignity is that simple.

The values we already recognise

Neither man frames his work as heroic. Neither seeks to convert or convince.

And yet what they do resonates powerfully at this time of year because the values they live by are deeply familiar.

Care for the vulnerable. Protection for the displaced. Dignity for the poor. Action without condition.

These are values many associate with Christmas, but they are not exclusive to it.

They are civic virtues. Human instincts. Moral muscles that strengthen only when they are used.

In Malaysia, a country shaped by many beliefs, this distinction matters. It allows the season to be shared, not owned.

Beyond belief, towards responsibility

It is tempting to treat Christmas as a cultural artefact: decorations, holidays, greetings, rituals that some participate in and others politely observe.

But James and Tony remind us that Christmas, at its core, is not a performance.

It is a question.

What do you do when someone is cold? What do you do when a child is in pain? What do you do when dignity is stripped away in public view?

You can debate meaning, or you can respond to need.

Why this matters now

The cases these men have touched are known to many Malaysians. They have been reported, discussed and shared.

What matters now is not the details, but the pattern.

A welfare team committing before certainty arrives.

A man walking towards humiliation instead of away from it.

Strangers responding not because they were asked, but because something in them recognised an obligation.

This is not sentimentality. It is social glue.

Societies do not fracture because of difference alone. They fracture when empathy is outsourced, when responsibility is deferred, when compassion is conditional.

A season measured in actions

You do not need to celebrate Christmas to understand its best instincts.

You only need to believe that suffering should not be met with indifference.

That rest and shelter matter. That dignity is not earned, but owed.

James and Tony do not resolve religious deliberations. They render them less urgent by answering a more basic call. They remind us that values are not declared, but practised.

If you are looking for the spirit of Christmas in Malaysia, look past the arguments.

Look at the people who say yes before it is safe.

Look at the people who show up when no one is watching.

Look at the hands that reach out without asking who deserves help.

That is the season, stripped of decoration and dispute.

And it belongs to everyone.

As this year draws to a close, may we take our cue from those who choose action over argument, mercy over certainty, and humanity over comfort.

May your days be gentle, your tables shared, and your hearts open — in whatever way you mark this season.

