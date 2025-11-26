1,200 Malaysians evacuated from flood-hit Hatyai, says Wisma Putra

The foreign ministry said 340 Malaysians were rescued in Hatyai and other parts of Songkhla province on Monday, followed by 870 on Tuesday. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : About 1,200 Malaysians have been evacuated from Hatyai and its surrounding districts in southern Thailand over the past two days as severe flooding continues to disrupt the region, the foreign ministry said today.

The ministry said the Malaysian consulate-general in Songkhla and embassy in Bangkok are coordinating efforts to rescue the remaining Malaysians, with heavy rain and strong currents complicating operations.

A total of 340 Malaysians were rescued on Monday, followed by 870 yesterday.

“While the number of stranded Malaysians is decreasing, thousands remain unable to leave because of high water levels.

“Priority is being given to those requiring urgent medical or welfare assistance,” Wisma Putra said in an advisory.

Rescue operations have been reinforced with the arrival of a team from the embassy in Bangkok yesterday to support the consulate-general’s work on the ground.

Malaysian NGOs and the Thai army are also involved in delivering essential supplies, including food, clean water and medicine, to those in critical need.

The ministry urged Malaysians in the area to remain indoors where possible, stay vigilant, and follow instructions issued by local authorities and rescue personnel.

It also advised those who have not registered with the consulate-general or the embassy to do so immediately to ensure timely assistance.

For consular support, Malaysians may contact:

Ministry of foreign affairs operations room (Putrajaya): +603 8887 4570 or [email protected]

Malaysian embassy in Bangkok: +66-87-028-4659 or [email protected]

Malaysian consulate-general in Songkhla: +(6674) 316274 or [email protected]

The ministry said it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.