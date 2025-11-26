Indonesian govt yet to apply for extradition of Riza Chalid, Dewan told

Oil tycoon Riza Chalid has been named as a suspect in a corruption case linked to fuel imports at subsidiaries of Pertamina, the state-owned oil and gas giant, which registered trillions of rupiah in losses. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Indonesian government has not applied for the extradition of oil tycoon Riza Chalid, who is believed to be hiding in Malaysia, the Dewan Rakyat was told.

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that Interpol’s National Central Bureau (NCB) in Kuala Lumpur received an official request from its counterpart in Jakarta to help track down Riza on Sept 9.

Riza is a suspect in a corruption case related to fuel imports.

Saifuddin also said checks revealed that Jakarta’s NCB was still in the process of applying for a Red Notice for Riza.

A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action.

“To date, there is no application by the Indonesia government to extradite Riza.

“Once evidence is presented and an official request is sent by the Indonesian government with regard to the said individual, the home ministry, via its enforcement agencies, will cooperate,” Saifuddn said in a written parliamentary reply.

He was responding to Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu), who wanted an update on the hunt for Riza.

Saifuddin also said the government would not allow Malaysia to be a sanctuary for foreigners who were on the run.

Riza was named as a suspect in a corruption case linked to fuel imports at subsidiaries of Pertamina, the state-owned oil and gas giant, which registered trillions of rupiah in losses.

He is also facing charges in a related money laundering case and has been on the Indonesian attorney-general’s office most-wanted list since Aug 19.

Indonesia’s immigration and corrections ministry previously said that Riza’s passport had been revoked.

On July 16, acting Indonesian immigration director-general Yuldi Yusman said immigration records showed that Riza had been in Malaysia since Feb 6, after departing from the Soekarno-Hatta Airport.