Woman denies being Shamsul Iskandar’s proxy

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s former political secretary Shamsul Iskandar Akin has dismissed businessman Albert Tei’s claims that he is linked to the alleged mining scandal in Sabah.

PETALING JAYA : A woman has denied being a proxy for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s former political secretary Shamsul Iskandar Akin, describing the allegation as “false and malicious”.

In a video clip, Sofia Rini Buyong said businessman Albert Tei’s claims amounted to slander.

“An individual named Albert claimed in a video that there were instructions from me or the prime minister for him to record videos about several politicians in Sabah.

“I categorically state that I am not Shamsul Iskandar’s proxy,” she said in the video.

Tei, who is at the centre of the alleged mining scandal in Sabah, is currently standing trial on two counts of giving bribes.

In a video, he was seen speaking to a woman, alleged to be Sofia, who claimed to be a proxy for Shamsul. The woman claimed Anwar gave the green light for Tei to record his discussions with several Sabah politicians, including state ministers and assemblymen, concerning mineral exploration licences in the Bornean state.

According to a Malaysiakini report, Tei claimed he had spent RM629,000 on Shamsul, including paying for renovations for properties linked to him, as well as premium cigars and custom-made suits, after being purportedly assured that he could recoup the money channelled to politicians in Sabah.

Tei also shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations where Shamsul allegedly requested foreign currency from the businessman before travelling overseas.

His allegations were published shortly after Shamsul had resigned as Anwar’s political secretary yesterday on the grounds that there were attempts to use a controversy to attack him and that this could result in the government’s image being tarnished.

In her video, Sofia said she had never met or held any discussions with Anwar about Tei’s allegations. Nor had she talked to Shamsul concerning Tei’s attempts to obtain mining licences.

Sofia said her presence at Tei’s office had been arranged by the businessman himself and that the recording was made without her knowledge.

She added that their meeting lasted more than an hour, during which Tei repeatedly tried to “push his own narrative” and urged her to confirm his version of events.

Sofia described Tei’s actions as a “malicious conspiracy” to discredit political leaders and undermine the government through undemocratic means.

She also denied any suggestion that money had been exchanged.

Sofia said Tei’s allegation that he had handed over a sum of money to Shamsul on the basis that he could help him recover funds allegedly channelled to Sabah politicians over mining licences was “completely false”, stating that the trio never discussed the matter.

Sofia said she had sought legal counsel and lodged a request for the police to investigate Tei’s claims and those backing him.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Azam Baki today said they would investigate Tei’s claim that he had bribed Shamsul, adding that both men would be summoned to have their statements recorded.

Shamsul lodged a police report against Tei in Sandakan, Sabah, this evening, after the businessman linked him to the alleged mining scandal.