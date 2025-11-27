6.5-magnitude quake hits Sumatra, tremors felt in western Peninsular Malaysia

The meteorological department said the earthquake, which occurred 8km south of Simeulue, Indonesia, had an epicentre at 2.7° N, 95.9° E, and a depth of 57km. (MET Malaysia pic)

PETALING JAYA : A strong earthquake struck off the northwest coast of Sumatra at 12.56pm today, sending tremors across the western states of Peninsular Malaysia, according to the meteorological department.

The department said the earthquake, which occurred 8km south of Simeulue, Indonesia, had a magnitude of 6.5, with an epicentre at coordinates 2.7° N, 95.9° E, and a depth of 57km.

“Tremors were felt across the western states of Peninsular Malaysia. There is no tsunami threat to Malaysia,” it said in a Facebook post.