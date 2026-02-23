Strong quake hits off Sabah, no tsunami threat

No incidents were reported following the 6.8-magnitude earthquake which struck the waters off Sabah early this morning. (MetMalaysia pic)

KOTA KINABALU : A strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the waters off Sabah at 12.57am but posed no tsunami threat.

The meteorological department (MetMalaysia) said in a statement this morning that the quake’s epicentre was located at coordinates 7.0° north and 116.4° east, with a depth of 678km.

“The epicentre was located 49km west of Kudat.

“Tremors were felt across Sabah, as well as in parts of Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia,” MetMalaysia said, adding that it would continue to monitor the situation.

It urged anyone who felt the tremors to submit the details of their experience at https://forms.gle/bRkJBUqLEPAf8KVw9.

The Sabah fire and rescue department operations centre told Bernama that no incidents were reported following the earthquake.

“All stations are patrolling and monitoring their areas to ensure public safety and keep the situation under control,” it said.