Proposal for Indian consulate in Sabah still under review, says minister

PETALING JAYA : The federal government is reviewing a proposal to establish an Indian consulate in Sabah, a minister said today, although no decision has been made yet.

Sabah and Sarawak affairs minister Mustapha Sakmud said the proposal was raised in the Cabinet following a request from Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

“As a sign of respect, we said we would consider it. There is no decision yet,” Mustapha was quoted by Borneo Post as saying.

He said both the Sabah government and the foreign ministry are studying the need for a consulate.

On Feb 8, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim agreed to support India’s proposal to open a consulate in Kota Kinabalu.

Anwar and Modi said the new diplomatic mission would strengthen people-to-people ties, boost economic cooperation, and enhance consular services, particularly in East Malaysia.

The consulate’s establishment is expected to facilitate closer engagement in trade, investment, tourism, education and cultural exchanges, and also enhance support for the Indian community and businesses operating in Sabah and the surrounding region.

Former Sabah deputy chief minister Jeffrey Kitingan and Warisan were reported to have objected to the idea, while state minister Rina Jainal and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah secretary-general Razali Razi called for further study.