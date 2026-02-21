Flood situation worsens in Sabah, first relief centre opened in Sarawak

Twenty-five relief centres have been opened in the three affected districts of Pitas, Kota Marudu and Paitan in Sabah. (Bernama pic)

KOTA KINABALU : The flood situation in Sabah worsened this afternoon, with more victims being evacuated, while Sarawak activated its first relief centre in Kuching.

The Sabah disaster management committee secretariat said the number of flood victims in the state increased to 4,652 as of 4pm, compared to 3,768 at noon.

The victims, from 1,799 families, are being housed at 25 relief centres in the three affected districts of Pitas, Kota Marudu and Paitan.

Pitas recorded an increase in the number of victims to 2,013 (from 787 families) compared to 1,653 (621 families) at noon, while Paitan recorded a sharp increase to 716 (234 families) from 192 earlier, it said in a statement.

In Kota Marudu, the number of victims remained at 1,923, involving 778 families.

In Sarawak, the state disaster and emergency management agency said a relief centre was opened at the Darul Istiqlaal mosque at Kampung Sungai Maong in Kuching.

Sixty-three victims from 17 families have been evacuated to the centre, and the number was continuing to rise, it said in a statement.

The Malaysian meteorological department has predicted continued humid weather in Sabah and Sarawak throughout this week, with rain expected in several areas following the passage of monsoon winds entering the country.