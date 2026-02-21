Number of flood victims in Sabah rise to 3,685

With over 45 villages affected in the three districts, 18 flood relief centres have been opened, according to the state disaster management committee. (Bernama pic)

KOTA KINABALU : The number of flood victims in Sabah has risen to 3,685 people as of 8am today, up from 406 people yesterday afternoon.

The Sabah state disaster management committee said 18 flood relief centres are now open across the affected districts, namely Pitas (30 villages affected), Kota Marudu (12 villages) and Paitan (five villages).

In Kota Marudu, the number of flood victims rose to 1,978 people, up from 290 people yesterday, with all of them given shelter in four flood relief centres.

In Pitas, the number of flood victims rose to 1,515 people, up from 116 people yesterday, and housed in eight relief centres, while in Paitan, 192 people have been placed in six flood relief centres.

All three districts reported severe floods since 6am yesterday following several days of continuous rain.

The meteorological department forecasts even more rain in inland Sabah this morning, with possible thunderstorms later in the day.