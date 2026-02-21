Sim to raise Sarawak’s healthcare worker crunch at next MA63 meeting

Sarawak public health, housing and local government minister Dr Sim Kui Hian said some federal policies fail to take into account the state’s manpower constraints. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Sarawak deputy premier Dr Sim Kui Hian will raise the issue of manpower shortage in the state’s healthcare sector when the MA63 Implementation Action Council technical committee meets next week.

Sim, who is also the Sarawak public health, housing and local government minister, said some nationwide policies fail to account for the state’s manpower constraints, “especially certain categories of personnel that we simply do not have here”.

For example, he said, medical assistants in Sarawak often help administer anaesthesia at rural clinics.

“In the peninsula, there are already many doctors, so they do not need medical assistants to do this. But imagine if only doctors are allowed to administer anaesthesia, and yet no doctors are sent over here,” he was quoted by Borneo Post as saying.

Sim also highlighted the shortage of medical staff in the state, which has increased the workload of other healthcare personnel.

He said the Sarawak General Hospital has 1,000 beds but only 4,500 staff, whereas a similar hospital in the peninsula has 5,500 staff for the same number of beds.

“Why is this the case? It’s because over the years, the government has not increased the sanctioned posts for Sarawak. As a result, our doctors, nurses and paramedics have to work extra hard,” he said.