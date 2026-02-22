Number of flood victims in Sabah continues to rise

Four districts in Sabah — Pitas, Kota Marudu, Paitan and Tawau — have been hit by floods. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The number of flood victims in Sabah has increased to 5,141 people as of 8am this morning, compared to 4,761 yesterday.

The state disaster management committee secretariat said the victims were from four districts — Pitas, Kota Marudu, Paitan and Tawau.

They have been placed in 27 temporary evacuation centres, Bernama reported.

Tawau was declared flood-hit at 11.30 last night following continuous rain, making the district the latest area to be affected.

Pitas recorded the highest number of victims, with 2,120 people, followed by Kota Marudu (1,929), Paitan (847) and Tawau (245).

The floods in the four districts have affected 80 villages, but no deaths have been reported so far.