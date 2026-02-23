Over 4,000 flood victims at Sabah relief centres

Those taking shelter at flood relief centres in Sabah are from 70 villages in Pitas, Paitan, and Tawau. (Bernama pic)

KOTA KINABALU : Sabah recorded a sharp rise in the number of flood victims today, with 4,348 people from 1,774 families at relief centres as of this morning, from 3,427 people from 1,449 families last night.

The Sabah state disaster management committee said in a statement that the victims were from 70 villages in Pitas, Paitan, and Tawau.

“They are being sheltered at 32 relief centres across the three districts,” it said.

Pitas still has the highest number of victims, with 2,618 people from 1,276 families compared to 2,171 from 1,078 families last night.

Paitan’s evacuees rose to 1,485 from 443 families, while Tawau stayed at 245 from 55 families.

The meteorological department predicts thunderstorms across Sabah’s interior from morning until tonight.