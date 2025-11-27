GRS’s Rafie Robert outlines development, youth agenda for Bingkor

GRS candidate Rafie Robert said agriculture, tourism and the creative industry hold the key to jobs for Bingkor’s youth.

KENINGAU : Bingkor voters can expect a continuation of development projects under Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), says Rafie Robert, the party’s candidate for the state seat.

“Many projects that have been implemented by the GRS government are still ongoing and are expected to be completed in the next two to three years. There are also projects that have been approved and are set to begin next year,” he told FMT in an interview.

Asked about priorities, Rafie said that all development must continue.

“Bingkor has fallen far behind. For roads, almost all were completed last year, and some are still under construction. For schools, we also need new buildings.

“Under the 13th Malaysia Plan, Bingkor will have 11 new school building projects,” he said.

Rafie also highlighted the constituency’s young voters, who make up nearly half of the electorate, and the need to develop human capital, the youth and women.

“Through leadership programs and skills training, they can gain confidence and practical skills that can generate employment and business opportunities,” he said, citing examples such as free welding courses for the youth.

He identified three economic sectors to boost youth employment: agriculture, tourism and the creative industry.

“Bingkor is an agricultural hub, and we need to strengthen this industry. Second is tourism where in the past 10 years, I have actively promoted tourism and handicraft products in Keningau.

“Third is the creative industry, which will open opportunities for local youths, especially in rural areas, such as in filmmaking and performing arts. I believe out of the 14,000 voters under 40 in Bingkor, many talents can be nurtured,” he said.

He urged voters who remained undecided to back GRS, to ensure the continuity of development.

“To voters who are still undecided, it’s simple. We need to vote for the party that can form the government and that has successfully brought development to Bingkor,” he said.