Man injured in Ara Damansara cave-in

Firefighters extricating the victim from the sinkhole in Ara Damansara this evening.

PETALING JAYA : A man was injured after the ground beneath him collapsed in Ara Damansara, here, this evening.

Petaling Jaya fire and rescue department operations commander Fadhil Abd Shukur said a five-man team of firefighters arrived at the location 15km away from their station at 6.48pm, after receiving a call at 6.16pm.

He said they confirmed it was a case of soil subsidence when they arrived at the scene in Sri Meranti Apartment, and rescue personnel extricated the victim, in his 50s, at 6.54pm.

“The victim suffered injuries to his waist and is still waiting for an ambulance to arrive,” said Fadhil in a statement.