Sinkhole closes side lane along Jalan Kenyalang 1, Bayan Lepas

PETALING JAYA : A side lane along Jalan Kenyalang 1 in Bayan Lepas, George Town, will be closed for six days starting today following the discovery of a sinkhole.

Penang public works department (JKR) said the road closure will remain in effect until Jan 25 to ensure the safety of road users, Bernama reported.

JKR advised road users to give their cooperation to the authorities during the closure.

State infrastructure, transport and digital committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the sinkhole was detected at 9.30am and further investigations are ongoing.

He said the sinkhole is 2m in length and width, with a depth of 1.7m.

“So far, the main road is unaffected and only the side lane is closed.”

Plastic barriers have been erected to block the road in both directions.

Excavation of the sinkhole is being carried out to determine the exact cause, Zairil said.