Porsche skids into drain after driver reaches for fallen phone

Kuala Langat police chief Akmalrizal Radzi said the incident occurred at about 3.20pm as the driver, a man in his 40s, was travelling from Shah Alam to Jenjarom. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A Porsche Panamera skidded into a drain along Jalan Sungai Rambai in Kuala Langat, Selangor, yesterday after its driver reached for a mobile phone that had fallen under a seat.

Kuala Langat police chief Akmalrizal Radzi said the incident occurred at about 3.20pm as the driver, a man in his 40s, was travelling from Shah Alam to Jenjarom.

He said the man was using his mobile phone to access the Google Maps app when the device fell under the seat.

When the driver tried to retrieve the phone, he lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road into the drain and came to a stop on an embankment.

“The driver has a valid driving licence and was not injured,” Akmalrizal said in a statement, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for careless driving.

He urged those with information on the incident to contact the investigating officer, Mazrol Din from the Kuala Langat police headquarters’ traffic investigation and enforcement division, at 03-3187 2222 or 011-1853 9115, or any nearby police station.