5-year-old killed while crossing road

ALOR GAJAH : A five-year-old boy died after being hit by a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) while crossing Jalan Paya Mengkuang here yesterday.

Alor Gajah police chief Ahmad Abu Bakar said the incident occurred at 5.09pm when the child was struck by a Toyota Avanza as he was crossing from a residential area to the opposite side of the road.

He said the MPV, driven by a 64-year-old man, was travelling from Paya Mengkuang towards Masjid Tanah.

“The child suffered severe head injuries and was taken to the Masjid Tanah health clinic where he was pronounced dead while receiving treatment,” he said in a statement.