Over 50 reports lodged against Fahmi Reza over TMJ comment

Johor exco members Aznan Tamin (left) and Khairin-Nisa Ismail after filing a police report at the Iskandar Puteri police headquarters yesterday. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : More than 50 police reports have been lodged against graphic artist Fahmi Reza for allegedly insulting Tunku Mahkota Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, on social media.

The reports were filed by NGOs, youth associations, community leaders, individuals as well as Johor executive council members Aznan Tamin and Khairin-Nisa Ismail.

According to state government-owned news portal Media Digital Johor, the police reports were lodged in various districts across the state, including by more than 20 state assemblymen.

Yesterday, Aznan said Fahmi’s comment challenged the principle of constitutional monarchy enshrined under the constitution, thereby offending Johoreans and potentially disrupting public peace.

Fahmi has cut a controversial figure for years now, often producing satirical graphics on political figures across the divide.

Earlier this month, he was summoned by the police over the use of a sticker of a mouse with the word “PM”, referring to the prime minister, during a TikTok livestream.

DAP Youth chief Woo Kah Leong condemned the police probe, urging the government to stop enforcement agencies from taking punitive action against Putrajaya’s critics.