Flood evacuees rise in T’ganu, Kelantan, but drop in Pahang, Johor unchanged

Pahang still has the most number of flood evacuees with 11,166 sheltered at 68 relief centres in eight districts as of Saturday morning (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The number of flood evacuees housed at relief centres in Terengganu and Kelantan rose this morning, while the figure in Pahang continued to decline, and remained unchanged in Johor.

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees in two districts increased to 1,391 as of 9am, compared with 1,202 yesterday evening.

The Terengganu state disaster management committee said Kemaman recorded the highest number of evacuees, with 1,140 sheltered at seven relief centres. In Dungun, 151 evacuees are being housed at two centres.

Data from the official flood information website, publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, showed that water levels at three river stations had exceeded the alert level – Sungai Nerus at Kampung Bukit, Setiu; Sungai Tersat at Kampung Sekayu, Hulu Terengganu; and Sungai Nerus at Kampung Bukit.

In Kelantan, the civil defence force secretariat reported that the number of evacuees rose to 77 as of this morning, compared with 74 yesterday.

The evacuees were housed in four relief centres at SK Laloh, SK Lela Jasa, SK Manek Urai Lama and Madrasah Manek Urai Lama in Kuala Krai.

In Pahang, the number of evacuees continued to decline, with 11,166 sheltered at 68 relief centres, compared with 12,226 at 79 centres yesterday evening.

The social welfare department’s InfoBencana portal said Kuantan has the highest number of evacuees, with 9,645 housed at 44 relief centres.

The other affected districts are Pekan with 1,045 evacuees at 10 centres, Rompin (226 at three centres), Jerantut (154 at four centres), Temerloh (53 at three centres), Maran (21 at two centres), Bera (17 at one centre) and Lipis (five at one centre).

In Johor, the number of evacuees housed at three relief centres in Mersing remained unchanged at 356 as of 8am.

State disaster management committee chairman Asman Shah Abd Rahman said the centres are at SK Pusat Air Tawar (148 evacuees) SJKC Chiao Ching (139) and SK Labong (69).

Sungai Muar at Buloh Kasap, Segamat, was reported to have exceeded the danger level with a reading of 8.8m, but weather conditions were forecast to be clear across all 10 districts this morning, he said in a statement.