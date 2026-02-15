Proper talks needed on Johor revenue-sharing claim, says PM

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaking to a patient at Pontian Hospital in Johor after breaking ground for a hospital extension. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Proper negotiations must be held between the federal government and the Johor government over a Johor claim for a greater share of tax revenue, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said federal spending on Johor was already among the highest in the country, including allocations for highway projects and the Johor-Singapore special economic zone, Bernama reported.

“These are all technical matters; it doesn’t really matter whether the money comes from the state or the federal government. What matters is that the money reaches the people … that is what is important to me,” he said. “What is important is whether the people fully receive the benefits from federal funds, district funds and state funds.”

He said a total of 23 projects are being implemented by the health ministry in Johor, with a total cost of RM2.6 billion.

Anwar was speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony for a RM400 million 10-storey extension to Pontian Hospital in Johor which will turn it into a minor specialist hospital with modern critical care facilities. Health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the upgrade is expected to ease congestion at Johor’s main hospitals.

Anwar’s remarks on federal expenditure came after Johor menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi had raised a Johor claim for a greater share of tax revenue.

The Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, had recently called for 25% of Johor’s net income tax revenue to be returned to the state. He made the call following several project delays, including the opening of Pasir Gudang Hospital, disruptions to the autogate system at the Sultan Iskandar Building and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex and delays in flood mitigation projects.

Anwar said the federal government would continue to assist the state government in improving Johor’s economic standing.

He congratulated the state government for its close cooperation (with the federal government) and said: “We will provide maximum support to uplift Johor’s economic position”.

“People can assess that major projects are indeed important … whether in energy transition, electronics, or transformation, including digital technology.

“All of these are important, but ultimately what matters is the child at home, the poor in the villages whom we must look after and try to help resolve their problems,” he said.

The prime minister also urged all parties, including district officers and local leaders, to prioritise transparency, integrity and effectiveness in administration to ensure that approved funds fully benefit the people.

“Johor has extraordinary potential, and with proper management, the state can achieve more significant progress while ensuring that the people continue to receive attention and support,” he said.