MPV driver nabbed after allegedly ramming into motorcyclist in Johor

PETALING JAYA : A man has been arrested after his multi-purpose vehicle allegedly rammed a motorcyclist at Taman Johor Jaya in Pasir Gudang, Johor, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

Seri Alam deputy police chief M Vikra said the suspect, 18, was detained at about 9.40pm yesterday, Sinar Harian reported.

Vikra said the suspect, who was believed to be driving recklessly, had filed a false police report on the incident.

He said a preliminary investigation found that the motorcyclist, whose wife was riding pillion, had blocked the path of the MPV.

The driver honked and the situation escalated into a quarrel between the two, he said.

“Subsequently, the driver rammed the MPV into the motorcyclist, causing injuries (to the man) and damage to the motorcycle,” he said in a statement.

The motorcyclist was treated at Sultan Ismail Hospital in Johor Bahru for minor injuries, including bleeding to his head. His wife also sustained minor injuries.

In the video, a black MPV can be seen hitting a man standing behind a motorcycle, causing him to fall.

The MPV backs away, and a woman wearing a helmet can be seen opening its door and scolding the driver.

The driver then makes a quick retreat, causing the MPV to hit a barrier and roll down a ditch.

Vikra said the suspect has been remanded for seven days from today.

A check revealed that he has no criminal record, and the urine test came back negative.