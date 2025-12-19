Death threat against lawyer has ‘chilling effect’, says Bar

Rajesh Nagarajan is among the lawyers appearing for the families of three men shot dead by police in Durian Tunggal, Melaka, last month.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Bar has condemned the death threat sent to a lawyer representing the families of three men shot dead by police in Melaka last month, saying it has a chilling effect that undermines confidence in the legal system.

Bar president Ezri Abdul Wahab said this was deeply concerning as threatening lawyers for carrying out their duties struck at the very heart of the administration of justice.

“It has a chilling effect that undermines public confidence in the legal system. Thus, it is necessary to protect the legal profession and its members, as well as the public, from dangerous and sinister conduct.

“Lawyers, by virtue of their role in upholding the rule of law and ensuring access to justice, must be able to perform their professional duties without fear of intimidation, harassment or threats to their personal safety,” he said in a statement.

Ezri urged the authorities to expedite their probe into the death threat and to ensure transparency in the matter.

Rajesh Nagarajan is appearing alongside other lawyers for the families of M Puspanathan, 21, T Poovaneswaran, 24, and G Logeswaran, 29, who claim that the men were killed “execution-style” in Durian Tunggal, Melaka.

Rajesh is said to have received the death threat in a social media comment.

Melaka police initially investigated the Nov 24 shooting for attempted murder after state police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar claimed the trio were serial robbers who had attacked a policeman with a parang.

Bukit Aman’s criminal investigation department took over the probe after receiving a report from the families, while the case has been reclassified as murder on the orders of the Attorney-General’s Chambers.