E-hailing driver attacked with steering wheel lock in Johor Bahru

In the seven-second viral video, an individual is seen retrieving a steering wheel lock from a car boot before striking a vehicle believed to belong to the victim.

PETALING JAYA : A man sustained facial injuries after being struck with a steering wheel lock in an incident believed to have stemmed from a driving-related misunderstanding in Johor Bahru.

The incident was captured in a video, which went viral yesterday afternoon.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief Raub Selamat said a 38-year-old male e-hailing driver filed a report over the incident at about 2.21pm, Harian Metro reported.

A preliminary investigation found that the altercation occurred after the victim allegedly exited a petrol station without noticing the suspect’s car travelling along the same path, forcing the latter to brake suddenly.

“The suspect then got out of his vehicle and assaulted the victim by striking him in the face with a steering wheel lock.

“As a result of the attack, the victim sustained injuries to the left side of his face and needed medical treatment,” he said in a statement.

Police later arrested a 35-year-old man to assist in the investigation.

“The steering wheel lock believed to have been used in the assault was also seized. A urine screening test conducted on the suspect, who is unemployed, returned negative for drugs.

“We also found that the suspect has no prior criminal record. The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt using a weapon,” Raub said.

An application to remand the suspect is expected to be made at the Johor Bahru magistrates’ court today.

