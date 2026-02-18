Fuel prices unchanged

PETALING JAYA : The prices of RON97, RON95 and diesel will remain the same in the coming week, the finance ministry announced today.

The price of RON97 is maintained at RM3.10 per litre while subsidised RON95 will continue to be sold at RM1.99 per litre and non-subsidised RON95 at RM2.54 per litre.

In Peninsular Malaysia, diesel will continue to be sold at RM2.99 per litre while it will retail at the subsidised price of RM2.15 per litre in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

These prices will be in effect from Feb 19 to Feb 25.

The ministry said the government will continue to monitor global crude oil price trends and take appropriate measures to ensure the people’s continued welfare and wellbeing.