JB cops nab 13 for armed riot at Mount Austin restaurant

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief Raub Selamat said they are looking for other men following the incident on Saturday morning. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested 12 men and a Vietnamese woman believed to be involved in an armed riot at a restaurant at Taman Mount Austin in Johor Bahru yesterday.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief Raub Selamat said the incident occurred at about 3am when two men, both aged 27, were attacked by a group of men aged between 20 and 40.

“The victims were attacked with metal chairs and meat cleavers, leaving one of them with injuries to the head, arm and calf, as well as scratches on the body,” Bernama reported Raub as saying.

He said the incident is believed to have stemmed from a misunderstanding related to personal debt.

Raub said the suspects were arrested at several locations in the district.

He said police are tracking down other men believed to be involved in the incident.

Seven of the suspects have police records related to criminal and drug-related offences, while six tested positive for ketamine.

The 12 men have been remanded for seven days, and the woman for three days from today.