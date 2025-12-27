12 remanded for 4 days over brawl at Kelantan market

Screenshot from a video of the brawl at Pasar Awam Melor in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, on Thursday.

PETALING JAYA : Twelve people have been remanded for four days to assist in police investigation into a brawl at Pasar Awam Melor in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, on Thursday.

Kota Bharu police chief Rosdi Daud said the remand order for the suspects, aged between their early 20s and mid-50s, was issued by magistrate Rais Imran Hamid today.

“The case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting,” Bernama reported him as saying.

Police arrested the five men and seven women yesterday after a video of the incident was widely shared on social media, showing them fighting before being pulled apart by the public.