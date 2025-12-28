Cheras police detain babysitter after CCTV shows alleged infant abuse

Media reported that a woman was traumatised after a CCTV recording went viral on social media, showing her six-month-old child being thrown, rolled and slapped by the babysitter at the daycare.

KUALA LUMPUR : Police have arrested a babysitter suspected of abusing several infants aged between six and nine months at a daycare in Alam Indah, Cheras.

Cheras police chief Aidil Bolhassan said the 26-year-old local woman was detained on Dec 16.

“Three reports were received regarding this case and investigations found that only one suspect was involved,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the investigation is being conducted under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and is handled by Bukit Aman’s criminal investigation department.

The footage sparked public outrage and concern among other parents, with allegations that several other infants may have also been victims at the facility.