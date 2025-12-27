Cops nab suspect behind Nilai explosion

Negeri Sembilan police chief Alzafny Ahmad said a statement with further details on the arrest will be released soon. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested a man believed to be involved in Monday’s explosion at Desa Palma Apartment in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Alzafny Ahmad said the 63-year-old man was taken into custody in the Mantin area this afternoon.

“Yes, the man has been arrested and was sent to the hospital due to injuries.

“A statement regarding the arrest will be issued shortly,” he was quoted by Bernama as saying.

Yesterday, Alzafny said police identified the suspect as Yeoh Hock Sun from Kelantan, who is believed to have acted alone.

He had said an initial investigation suggested that the blast involved a car, while further probes led police to a nearby shophouse where they recovered 31 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), all of which were destroyed on site by the police’s bomb disposal unit.

He also said that the suspect is believed to have extensive knowledge on preparing explosives. The blast radius of the explosives could reach 20m, he added.

The suspect, who has a record for criminal threats, is believed to have been injured in the initial explosion and had gone into hiding.

It was previously reported that residents at a condominium block in Nilai were awakened by the sound of an explosion on the morning of Dec 22.

Several vehicles were said to have been damaged.