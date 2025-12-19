Teen alleged to have hurt toddler for crying incessantly nabbed

The child’s mother noticed bruising around his left eye when she picked him up from the babysitter’s house yesterday.

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested a babysitter’s son suspected of injuring a three-year-old boy at a house in Batu Muda, Kuala Lumpur, yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said the 18-year-old was arrested yesterday and will be remanded until Dec 22 to assist in an investigation.

Fadil said the incident was believed to have been triggered by the child’s incessant crying, which had disturbed the teenager while he was resting at home.

“The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for child abuse,” he said in a statement.

He said the toddler is in a stable condition at Tunku Azizah Hospital.

It was reported yesterday the case came to light after the child’s mother noticed bruising around his left eye when she picked him up from the babysitter’s house.

She filed a report at the Jinjang police station.