KL residents’ group seeks clarity on DBKL’s 2026 budget

PETALING JAYA : A group representing Kuala Lumpur residents has called on Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to clarify the status of its 2026 budget, saying there has been no clear public information on whether it has been finalised or approved.

The group said this lack of clarity made it difficult for residents to understand DBKL’s priorities and planned spending for the coming year.

“There is still no clear information on whether the 2026 budget has been completed, approved by the federal territories minister, or is still under consideration,” the Kuala Lumpur Residents Action for Sustainable Development Association said in a statement.

While DBKL held a town hall session on the budget in June, it said there has been no follow-up engagement since then or updates on which proposed projects or initiatives would proceed in 2026.

It also said residents were not informed if any feedback they gave at the town hall was incorporated into the proposed budget, or if any changes were made.

The group further raised concerns over financial transparency, noting that DBKL’s annual budget reports have not been updated regularly.

It said the most recent annual report available to the public was for 2022, which was only uploaded in January 2025.

The group called on DBKL to clearly state the status of the 2026 budget and communicate the stages and timeline for the budget cycle.

It also urged City Hall to publicly disclose proposed budgets and key initiatives, explain how public feedback was taken into account, and publish annual reports and financial information on a regular basis.